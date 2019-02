Lloyds, Developer Get Weeks To Mediate £12.4M Loan Dispute

Law360, London (February 1, 2019, 8:47 PM GMT) -- A London court has given a property developer working on luxury rooms in London a few more weeks to negotiate an end to its £12.4 million ($16.2 million) lawsuit accusing Lloyds...

To view the full article, register now.