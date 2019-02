Reps. Urge FDA To Crack Down On Non-Dairy 'Milk' Labeling

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of freshmen Congress members on Thursday pushed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make it clear that the term “milk” shouldn’t be used on beverages that don’t...

To view the full article, register now.