Jail Time For NCA Impostors Who Cheated Man Out Of £70K

Law360, London (February 4, 2019, 7:09 PM GMT) -- A gang of men have been jailed after pleading guilty to defrauding an elderly man out of more than £70,000 ($91,000) by pretending to work for the National Crime Agency, police...

To view the full article, register now.