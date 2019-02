Tobacco Cos. Dodged Cigar Import Excise Taxes, CBP Says

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed a lawsuit to recover over $364,000 in unpaid excise taxes on cigar imports, claiming two tobacco companies used a pass-through scheme to bring in 21...

To view the full article, register now.