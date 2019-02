Indian Tycoon To Appeal After UK Clears Extradition

Law360, London (February 5, 2019, 5:17 PM GMT) -- Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has vowed to fight his extradition to India after U.K. Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday formally ordered that the multimillionaire chairman of Kingfisher beer be extradited...

To view the full article, register now.