Feds Roasted On Proof In CEO's $3M Bank Fraud Conviction

Law360, Miami (June 12, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge chided federal prosecutors Wednesday over their proof for a wire fraud charge against a former medical device company executive over a bad $3 million check, which was part of his conviction in connection with a $100 million fraud scheme that toppled one of Puerto Rico's largest banks. U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham made clear at the start of a hearing in Miami on former Inyx Inc. CEO Jack Kachkar's motions for acquittal or a new trial on the single count that he was not sure the government had presented sufficient evidence to support the jury's findings...

