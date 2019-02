Novum Pharma Taps Cash Collateral As It Seeks Ch. 11 Buyer

Law360, Wilmington (February 5, 2019, 8:48 PM EST) -- Specialty drug company Novum Pharma LLC received approval Tuesday to use cash collateral to fund company operations during its Delaware Chapter 11 as the company seeks a buyer for its dermatology...

To view the full article, register now.