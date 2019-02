MDL Judge Lets Attys Have It, Then Lets Them Have $111M

Law360 (February 6, 2019, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge chastised "vitriolic" fee requests from attorneys on his way to distributing $111.4 million in fees and costs among 60 law firms that worked on multidistrict litigation over...

To view the full article, register now.