Chancery Slashes Bylaw Suit Atty Fees To $50K From $300K

Law360, Wilmington (February 7, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- A $300,000 request for attorneys’ fees in a suit over the validity of company bylaws met stiff resistance Thursday from a Delaware Chancery Court judge who said amendments made to the...

To view the full article, register now.