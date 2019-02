Sen. Grassley Confirms He Won’t Adjust SALT Deduction Cap

Law360 (February 7, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the controversial $10,000 state and local tax deduction cap included in the 2017 tax overhaul.



Through a...

To view the full article, register now.