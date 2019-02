Aviva To Go To Trial In £1.8M Dispute Over Care Home Blaze

Law360, London (February 8, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT) -- Aviva Insurance will face trial by February 2020 over allegations that it owes around £1.8 million ($2.3 million) following a blaze at a care home, in a case that hinges on...

To view the full article, register now.