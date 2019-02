Reg Rollbacks Seen As Bit Player In $28B BB&T-SunTrust Deal

Law360 (February 11, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- Democratic lawmakers are pushing back on the $28 billion merger between BB&T and SunTrust as a potentially dangerous byproduct of recent efforts to loosen post-crisis regulations on big banks, but financial...

To view the full article, register now.