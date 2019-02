Fla. Court Tosses $5M Award, Spawns Conflict In Engle Suits

Law360 (February 11, 2019, 10:11 PM EST) -- The reversal of a $5 million punitive damages award against R.J. Reynolds in an Engle progeny case has set up a potential Florida Supreme Court showdown, as the state's Fifth District...

To view the full article, register now.