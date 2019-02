Whiteford Taylor's Bankruptcy Team Adds Veteran In Delaware

Law360, Wilmington (February 15, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- Globally recognized bankruptcy practitioner Marc Abrams has joined Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP’s Wilmington, Delaware, office, bringing his 40 years of experience in corporate restructuring and cross-border insolvency proceedings back to...

