Altria Taps US, Euro Bond Markets To Fund $12.8B Juul Buy

Law360 (February 12, 2019, 7:25 PM EST) -- Altria Group Inc. filed plans for a U.S. bond offering on Tuesday to help fund its $12.8 billion partial acquisition of e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc., one day after the tobacco...

To view the full article, register now.