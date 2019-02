PTAB Won't Hear Dr. Reddy's Challenge To Revlimid Patents

Law360 (February 12, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday rejected challenges from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. to three Celgene Corp. patents on the blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid, finding old Celgene press releases...

To view the full article, register now.