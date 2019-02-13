By Brian Rubenstein, Gregory Sturges and Kaitlyn Maxwell February 13, 2019, 5:22 PM ESTLaw360 (February 13, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- Two recent Pennsylvania appellate court decisions held that any out-of-state company registered to do business in Pennsylvania is subject to suit in the commonwealth even where the suit has no connection...
Pa. Court Extends Long Arms Toward Out-Of-State Cos.
