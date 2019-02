TIAA Tells Chancery It Doesn't Owe Earnout In Nuveen Deal

Law360, Wilmington (February 13, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Financial services firm Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America told a Delaware Chancery judge Wednesday that it doesn’t owe additional earnout payments related to its acquisition of Nuveen Investments Inc....

To view the full article, register now.