Law Firm Leaders: Eversheds Sutherland US' Wasserman

Law360 (February 27, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- Mark Wasserman started his legal career in 1987 at Atlanta-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, which combined with U.K-headquartered Eversheds LLP two years ago to form 2,300-attorney global giant Eversheds Sutherland....

To view the full article, register now.