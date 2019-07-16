A Look Back At Justice Stevens' Most Important Opinions

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Justice John Paul Stevens wrote over 1,000 opinions in his 34 years on the U.S. Supreme Court, leaving a footprint in the court’s jurisprudence still visible today. Here, Law360 looks back at his most important decisions, from landmark First Amendment cases to those involving the separation of powers. Justice Stevens — who died Tuesday at age 99 — sat down with Law360 in 2017 to talk about his legacy. Asked which opinion he was most proud of from a career spanning seven presidents, the native Chicagoan demurred in characteristic fashion. “It’s difficult for me to rank them,” he said. “But I really...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS