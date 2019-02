MPs Tell Lloyds To Ditch 'Irresponsible' Overdraft Fees

Law360, London (February 14, 2019, 9:09 PM GMT) -- Lloyds Banking Group PLC is facing pressure to abandon its new overdraft charges, with 20 British lawmakers warning that the “opportunistic and irresponsible” fees could expose some customers to annual interest rates of...

