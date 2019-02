IP Hires: Baker Botts, Hill Wallack, Reichman Jorgensen

Law360 (February 15, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, Baker Botts hired a former chairman of Venable’s patent prosecution and counseling practice, Hill Wallack added a former Baker & Rannells patent...

To view the full article, register now.