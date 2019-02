Travel Agent Boss Banned After Misusing Funds On FX Trades

Law360, London (February 18, 2019, 5:25 PM GMT) -- The former finance director of a travel agency has been disqualified for 11 years after he misappropriated more than £700,000 ($905,000) of company cash to pay for loss-making bets in foreign-exchange...

To view the full article, register now.