Justices Reject Mylan's Challenge To 'Tactical' Drug Patenting

Law360 (February 19, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it wouldn't review the Federal Circuit’s decision to uphold a UCB Inc. patent covering the epilepsy drug Vimpat, despite protests from Mylan Inc. and other generic-drug makers that...

To view the full article, register now.