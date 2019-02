11th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Cig Maker's Unfair Competition Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel has backed a lower court’s decision to toss General Tobacco’s suit alleging two suppliers unfairly took over the cigarette company's small market share.



In an unpublished decision...

To view the full article, register now.