Takeaways From EU's Latest Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- On Oct. 11, 2018, the Council of the European Union formally adopted the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, or 6AMLD, to strengthen and advance the fight against money laundering. The directive introduces new...

To view the full article, register now.