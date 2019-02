NSF Lobs $1.7B Unsolicited Bid For Provident Financial

Law360, London (February 22, 2019, 9:04 PM GMT) -- U.K.-based consumer finance company Non-Standard Finance PLC, steered by Slaughter and May, lobbed an unsolicited, all-share offer to buy Provident Financial PLC on Friday in a deal that values the lender...

To view the full article, register now.