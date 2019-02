Loeb & Loeb Steers Asia-Focused SPAC's $50M IPO

Law360 (February 22, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP-guided special purpose acquisition company 8i Enterprises Acquisition filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday seeking to raise $50 million to be used...

To view the full article, register now.