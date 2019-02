Crowell Nabs Finance, Infrastructure Trio From Squire Patton

Law360, London (February 26, 2019, 7:14 PM GMT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has hired three partners from Squire Patton Boggs to strengthen its financial services, insolvency and infrastructure offerings in London.



Paul Muscutt and Cathryn Williams join Crowell &...

To view the full article, register now.