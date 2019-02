4 Firms Guide Ipsen's $1.3B Clementia Pharma Deal

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- French pharmaceutical company Ipsen, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, said Monday it will acquire Canadian drugmaker Clementia Pharmaceuticals, counseled by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher...

