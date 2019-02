GOP Senator Questions DC Circ. Nominee Rao Over Abortion

Law360 (February 26, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- Freshman GOP Sen. Josh Hawley caused a stir in conservative circles Tuesday by questioning Neomi Rao, the nominee to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit, about...

To view the full article, register now.