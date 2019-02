'Sham' Qatar Deals Were Real, Ex-Barclays CEO Told SFO

Law360, London (February 28, 2019, 5:41 PM GMT) -- Former Barclays PLC boss John Varley believed £322 million ($427 million) the bank paid in fees to Qatari investors under two advisory deals in 2008 was appropriate and was not conditional...

To view the full article, register now.