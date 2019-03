Insurer Tokio Marine Blames Roofers For £3.7M Pub Fire

Law360, London (March 1, 2019, 6:09 PM GMT) -- A roofing company has fired back against a pub owner's demand for at least £3.69 million ($4.81 million) in damages inflicted when a fire tore through the establishment, but its insurer,...

To view the full article, register now.