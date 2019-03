Deposit £300K Ahead Of £1.8M Aviva Trial, Care Home Told

Law360, London (March 4, 2019, 12:28 PM GMT) -- A property company suing Aviva Insurance for £1.8 million ($2.4 million) following a fire at a care home must pay more than £300,000 to the High Court in London as security...

To view the full article, register now.