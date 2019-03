CFTC Seeks $10.9M From Fla. Metals Dealer For Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (March 4, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday that a Florida federal court ordered a metals dealer and his companies to pay nearly $11 million, including restitution, to the victims...

To view the full article, register now.