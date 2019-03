Oncology Biotech Co. Secures $145M In Funding

Law360 (March 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- Henderson, Nevada-headquartered Secura Bio Inc., a company focused on commercializing oncology therapies, has received $145 million in equity and debt financing from private investment firm Athyrium Capital Management LP, the companies...

