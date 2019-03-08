By Karen Garnett, Nicole Runyan, William Tuttle, Daniel Forman and Tyler Stahl March 8, 2019, 3:21 PM ESTLaw360 (March 8, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- On Feb. 19, 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed Rule 163B under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which would permit all prospective issuers, including registered investment companies...
How SEC Could Expand 'Test The Waters' Communications
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login