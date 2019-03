Provident Again Assails NSF's £1.3B Unsolicited Takeover Bid

Law360 (March 6, 2019, 9:42 PM EST) -- Provident Financial PLC on Wednesday reiterated its disdain for Non-Standard Finance's unsolicited, all-share offer that values the lender at roughly £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) and said it has resolved the regulatory...

To view the full article, register now.