Munger Tolles Taps 2 Stalwarts As New Managing Partners

Law360 (March 6, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP elected as its new co-managing partners Malcolm A. Heinicke and Hailyn J. Chen, two partners who launched their careers and rose through the ranks at the...

To view the full article, register now.