Drinker Biddle Eyes Growth In DC, Miami With 17-Atty Group

Law360 (March 6, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- A group of 17 litigation attorneys has left Carlton Fields for Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, creating growth for the law firm in Washington, D.C., a new office in Hartford, Connecticut,...

To view the full article, register now.