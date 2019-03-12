By Pamela Marcogliese, Matthew Solomon, Alex Janghorbani and Jim Wintering March 12, 2019, 3:14 PM EDTLaw360 (March 12, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 20, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against Gladius Network LLC concerning its 2017 initial coin offering. The SEC found that the Gladius ICO violated...
SEC's Gladius Enforcement Shows That Cooperation Pays
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login