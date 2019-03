AXA Boosts PPI Claim Against Genworth By £236.5M

Law360, London (March 7, 2019, 7:43 PM GMT) -- French insurer AXA SA has dramatically raised the value of its claim involving missold payment protection insurance against U.S. rival Genworth Financial Inc. from £28.5 million ($37.3 million) to nearly £265...

To view the full article, register now.