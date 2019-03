Ex-Rep. Capuano Talks About Why He's Joined BigLaw & 2020

Law360, Boston (March 7, 2019, 12:02 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano joined Foley & Lardner this month as the public affairs director in the Boston and Washington, D.C., offices. He talked to Law360 this week about why...

To view the full article, register now.