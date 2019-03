Trump’s 2020 Budget Calls For $11.5B In IRS Funding

Law360 (March 11, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s budget for fiscal year 2020, released Monday, calls for $11.5 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service, up from $11.3 billion in the current fiscal year.



President Donald...

To view the full article, register now.