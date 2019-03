Pa., Diversified Reach $7M Deal To Plug, Maintain 1,400 Wells

Law360 (March 11, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's environmental regulator has inked a $7 million deal with two Diversified Oil & Gas PLC units to guarantee the company’s work to maintain or plug some 1,400 abandoned oil and...

To view the full article, register now.