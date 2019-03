Cos. Shuttered For Running £1.4M Art Investment Scam

Law360, London (March 13, 2019, 5:21 PM GMT) -- Two companies allegedly involved in a fraudulent art investment scheme have been shut down after stealing £1.4 million ($1.9 million) of investors’ money, a government agency said Wednesday.



Halifax Mannin Ltd.,...

To view the full article, register now.