Cleary Steers E-Commerce Co.'s $1B Follow-On Offering

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Argentina-based e-commerce technology company MercadoLibre said Wednesday it plans to raise $1 billion in a follow-on offering that was steered by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.



