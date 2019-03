3 Firms Guide $197M Deal For Canadian Cannabis Biz Buyout

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Quebec, Canada-based cannabis producer Hexo has agreed to buy Toronto-based Newstrike Brands for about 263 million Canadian dollars ($197 million) in an all-stock deal guided by Norton Rose Fulbright, Stikeman Elliott...

