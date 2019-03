Akin Gump Adds Ex-Sen. Donnelly To DC Practice

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has joined influential lobbying firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday, touting his expertise...

