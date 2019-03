Merck Gets PTAB To Nix Patent On Pfizer Vaccine Prevnar 13

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday invalidated every claim of a patent on Pfizer Inc.'s blockbuster pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13, handing a win to rival Merck Sharp & Dohme...

To view the full article, register now.